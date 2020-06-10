Gina Ford Alleges Zion Williamson Should've Been Permanently Ineligible at Duke

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Zion Williamson's former marketing manager, Gina Ford, claimed the former Duke star should have been "permanently ineligible" to play college basketball.

In a new court filing obtained by attorney Daniel Wallach, Ford said there's "information in public records" that Williamson and/or his parents received "monies, benefits and/or other prohibited benefits" that would have negated his status as a student-athlete under the Uniform Athlete Agents Act (UAAA).

Per Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde, Williamson's housing situation while at Duke "proves nothing":

Williamson initially signed a five-year marketing deal with Ford and Prime Sports Marketing after declaring for the 2019 NBA draft, but he filed a lawsuit against Ford and Prime Sports two months later to declare that contract null and void.

The argument from Williamson and his attorneys is "the agreement was unlawful under North Carolina's Uniform Athlete Agents Act because Prime Sports is not certified by the National Basketball Players Association or a registered athlete agent in North Carolina or Florida."

Ford responded by filing a $100 million lawsuit against Williamson and his new representatives at CAA Sports on the night before the 2019 draft.

Per ESPN's Mark Schlabach, Ford's attorneys filed a motion last month asking Williamson to admit his mother and stepfather "demanded and received gifts, money and other benefits from persons acting on behalf of Adidas and Nike and also from people associated with Duke to influence him to sign with the Blue Devils and to wear Nike or Adidas products."

Jeffrey S. Klein, Williamson's attorney, told Schlabach the new filing from Ford and Prime Sports is a "shameful attempt to distract from their admitted violations of North Carolina law."



Williamson officially signed with CAA Sports in May 2019. The 19-year-old was selected No. 1 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in last year's draft.