NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson Supports Bubba Wallace's Stand Against Confederate Flag

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Jimmie Johnson supports Bubba Wallace's opposition to the Confederate flag flying at NASCAR events and said Wednesday he hopes the company bans them moving forward.

"I support Bubba Wallace and NASCAR that the Confederate flag should not up at our events," the seven-time Cup champion said on the Rich Eisen Show.

Wallace called on NASCAR to ban of the Confederate flag, a racist symbol of a group of people that fought for the enslavement of black people, in an appearance on CNN.

"No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with Confederate flags," Wallace said Monday. "Get them out of here. They have no place for them. There's going to be a lot of angry people that carry those flags proudly, but it's time for change. We have to change that, and I encourage NASCAR to have those conversations to remove those flags."

Confederate flags used to regularly fly at NASCAR races. The organization encouraged fans to stop the practice in 2015, offering to exchange Confederate flags for American ones. However, the sport did not outright ban fans from bringing the flag, and some have continued to do so.

"We should not be able to have an argument over that," Wallace said. "It is a thick line we cannot cross anymore."

Wallace, who is NASCAR's only black driver, will have his No. 43 outfitted with a Black Lives Matter paint scheme for Wednesday night's race at Martinsville, Virginia. Johnson, who has been an outspoken advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement, will have his car outfitted in a scheme that honors LGBT community members for Pride Month.