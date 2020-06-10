NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson Supports Bubba Wallace's Stand Against Confederate Flag

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2020

Bubba Wallace (43) wears a
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Jimmie Johnson supports Bubba Wallace's opposition to the Confederate flag flying at NASCAR events and said Wednesday he hopes the company bans them moving forward.

"I support Bubba Wallace and NASCAR that the Confederate flag should not up at our events," the seven-time Cup champion said on the Rich Eisen Show.

Wallace called on NASCAR to ban of the Confederate flag, a racist symbol of a group of people that fought for the enslavement of black people, in an appearance on CNN.

"No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with Confederate flags," Wallace said Monday. "Get them out of here. They have no place for them. There's going to be a lot of angry people that carry those flags proudly, but it's time for change. We have to change that, and I encourage NASCAR to have those conversations to remove those flags."

Confederate flags used to regularly fly at NASCAR races. The organization encouraged fans to stop the practice in 2015, offering to exchange Confederate flags for American ones. However, the sport did not outright ban fans from bringing the flag, and some have continued to do so.

"We should not be able to have an argument over that," Wallace said. "It is a thick line we cannot cross anymore."

Wallace, who is NASCAR's only black driver, will have his No. 43 outfitted with a Black Lives Matter paint scheme for Wednesday night's race at Martinsville, Virginia. Johnson, who has been an outspoken advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement, will have his car outfitted in a scheme that honors LGBT community members for Pride Month. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    NASCAR Bans Confederate Flag

    NASCAR says the Confederate flag ‘runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment’

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NASCAR Bans Confederate Flag

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside McCoy’s Double Transfer

    Former 5-star recruit Bru McCoy tells @MirinFader he got death threats for leaving USC and opens up on why he left Texas to go back ➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Inside McCoy’s Double Transfer

    Mirin Fader
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Late-Round Steals in Recent MLB Draft History

    @ZachRymer looks at the greatest draft steals since 2000 📲

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Best Late-Round Steals in Recent MLB Draft History

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Most Lopsided Draft-Day Trades

    The @BR_NBA staff picks five of the most significant draft-day deals in modern NBA history

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Most Lopsided Draft-Day Trades

    Bryant Knox
    via Bleacher Report