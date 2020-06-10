Steve Kerr: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green Expected at Warriors Camp

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2020

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he expects Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to attend a potential camp for the team to bridge the gap between the end of the regular season and December's scheduled beginning of the 2020-21 season.

"We definitely need to get our team together for a period of time," Kerr said, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle. "I would not consider these voluntary workouts," Kerr said. "Given that we'd be staring at a nine-month break, to be perfectly honest, I would be shocked if any one of [Curry, Green or Thompson] said to me, 'No, I don't want the work.' They all know they need the work, and we all need the work. So, they'll be there."

Kerr said the NBA has been "great" about teams that are not traveling to Orlando for playoff seeding games in July scheduling a camp. Teams have expressed concerns about not being able to convene for more than eight months between the March halting of the regular season and the beginning of next season.

