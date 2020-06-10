76ers' Joel Embiid Says He Has 'Something to Prove' When NBA Restarts in Orlando

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The NBA season has been on hiatus for three months, but Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is apparently in shape and ready for the upcoming restart.

"We've been going at it for the past four weeks, about six times a week, just trying to get a head start, and get ready for whatever's coming," the center said, per Lauren Rosen of the team's official site. "I have something to prove, and I feel like whenever that opportunity comes, it's going to be my time."

The 76ers are one of 22 teams invited to Orlando, Florida, to finish the 2019-20 season, which is set to resume July 31.

Embiid—who has dealt with numerous injuries during his career—missed nearly two weeks of play because of a shoulder injury in February and March. He returned for one game before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus.

He had 30 points and 14 rebounds in his return, helping him average 27.6 points and 11.0 rebounds per game in five appearances after the All-Star break.

"I felt like before the season got shut down, I was on that path. Especially after that All-Star Game, my mentality completely changed," Embiid added. "First part of the season wasn't up to my standard, not even close. I was on that path of changing it all, go out, and make it happen."

The 26-year-old earned his third straight All-Star selection this year, but his 23.4 points and 11.8 rebounds per game in 2019-20 are a step down from his production last season (27.5 PPG, 13.6 RPG).

Philadelphia has also failed to live up to expectations with a 39-26 record, which ties the Sixers for fifth in the Eastern Conference after many picked them to win the conference.

The team could benefit from the layoff, however, with Embiid and Ben Simmons (back) getting healthy for the stretch run. The squad has lost in the second round of the playoffs in each of the past two years, but the talent is there for more.