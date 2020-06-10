Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury Agree to 2-Fight Contract, Promoter Eddie Hearn Says

Associated Press

Matchroom Sport promoter Eddie Hearn believes Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will come to an agreement on a two-fight series.

Per Michael Bridge, Richard Damerell and James Dielhenn of Sky Sports, Hearn said it's "fair to say" Joshua and Fury have agreed in principle to two matches.

"We're making great progress," Hearn added. "There is still a lot to overcome. We are looking at venues and dates."

Fury confirmed Hearn's statement with his own declaration on Twitter:

There's no indication where the potential Fury-Joshua bouts will take place, but Hearn did note the first one "could happen" in the summer of 2021.

In addition to an expected trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder, Fury has a mandatory WBC heavyweight title defense against interim champion Dillian Whyte, which must be held by February 2021.

Joshua was scheduled to defend the IBF, WBA and WBO titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev on June 20, but the bout was officially postponed in April because of the coronavirus pandemic. A new date has yet to be announced.

Fury and Joshua are widely regarded as the top two heavyweight boxers in the world. They have a combined 53-1-1 record with 42 knockouts. Fury is the WBC and lineal heavyweight champion, while Joshua holds the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles.