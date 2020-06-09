Former South Carolina WR Moe Brown Wins Democratic Primary for US House Seat

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 10, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC - SEPTEMBER 24: Moe Brown #9 of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrates with fans after a 16-10 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels after their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 24, 2009 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Former South Carolina wide receiver Moe Brown is one step closer to earning a seat in Congress. 

The Gamecocks alum won the democratic primary for the 5th District of South Carolina on Tuesday, defeating Sidney Moore for the right to face off against republican incumbent Ralph Norman, who has held the seat since 2017. 

Brown, who played under Steve Spurrier at SC from 2006 to 2009, ran on policies ranging from expanding the Affordable Care Act, healthcare as a right, automatic voter registration upon turning 18 and reducing the cost of higher education. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Former SCAR WR Wins House Primary

    Moe Brown wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in South Carolina's 5th congressional district

    South Carolina Football logo
    South Carolina Football

    Former SCAR WR Wins House Primary

    TheBigSpur
    via TheBigSpur

    Report: USC Ends Bush Disassociation

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: USC Ends Bush Disassociation

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Iowa LB Dillon Doyle, Son of Strength Coach Chris Doyle, Enters Transfer Portal

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Iowa LB Dillon Doyle, Son of Strength Coach Chris Doyle, Enters Transfer Portal

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-drafting the NFL: Gilmore goes in first round

    South Carolina Football logo
    South Carolina Football

    Re-drafting the NFL: Gilmore goes in first round

    TheBigSpur
    via TheBigSpur