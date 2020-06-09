Former South Carolina WR Moe Brown Wins Democratic Primary for US House Seat

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Former South Carolina wide receiver Moe Brown is one step closer to earning a seat in Congress.

The Gamecocks alum won the democratic primary for the 5th District of South Carolina on Tuesday, defeating Sidney Moore for the right to face off against republican incumbent Ralph Norman, who has held the seat since 2017.

Brown, who played under Steve Spurrier at SC from 2006 to 2009, ran on policies ranging from expanding the Affordable Care Act, healthcare as a right, automatic voter registration upon turning 18 and reducing the cost of higher education.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.