Report: Reggie Bush's Disassociation with USC Being Ended by School

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIIJune 10, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Former USC running back Reggie Bush attends the USC game against Utah as a guest on the pregame show on Fox Sports at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Reggie Bush is expected to once again be associated with the USC Trojans as the university's 10-year disassociation period is nearing an end, according to ESPN's Kyle Bonagura on Tuesday night.

Bonagura further explained:

"The timing comes as a result of an NCAA Committee on Infractions rule, adopted in 2017, that limits any mandated disassociations between an individual and a school to no more than 10 years. Bush's disassociation —which came as part of sweeping sanctions that included a two-year postseason ban, 14 vacated victories (including the 2004 BCS national championship) and the loss of 30 scholarships—began on June 10, 2010."

The NCAA sanctioned USC for a lack of institutional control June 10, 2010, after finding Bush had received improper benefits. It was reported in October 2007 that Bush and his family were given up to $280,000 in benefits from sports marketer Lloyd Lake while the now-35-year-old starred at running back for the Trojans from 2003-05.

In September 2010, Bush voluntarily forfeited his 2005 Heisman Trophy as a result.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

