Iowa LB Dillon Doyle, Son of Strength Coach Chris Doyle, Enters Transfer Portal

Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Tuesday:

As Adam Rittenberg of ESPN noted, the player is the son of Hawkeyes strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle.

The older Doyle has been with the program for 21 years but was placed on administrative leave Saturday after allegations of racial discrimination from several former players.

The 51-year-old, who is the highest-paid strength coach in the country, denied the accusations.

"I am confident that a complete review of the body of work over 21 years will speak for itself and I am trusting the process to respect the rights and experiences of all parties involved," he said in a statement, per Rittenberg.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz provided a statement regarding the issue in a video Saturday:

Dillon Doyle had an opportunity to earn significant playing time in 2020 at linebacker after seeing action in all 13 games in 2019.

The former 247Sports 3-star recruit had 23 tackles as a redshirt freshman last season, adding one forced fumble. He was also named an Academic All-Big Ten player.

Jack Campbell could move up in the depth chart at linebacker with Doyle set to leave.