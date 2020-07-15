Kings' De'Aaron Fox Out at Least 7-10 Days After Suffering Ankle Injury

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox will miss at least the next week after suffering an sprained ankle during Wednesday's practice, according to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee. Per that report, he'll be reevaluated in the next 7-10 days.

Fox has been able to avoid major injuries in his career, although he did miss about a month with a sprained ankle this season. Back and abdomen injuries have also limited him at times in 2019-20.

The 22-year-old remains an important player when healthy, averaging a career-high 20.4 points per game this season, along with 6.8 assists and 1.4 steals.

The Kentucky product helped lead a team that stayed competitive in the Western Conference standings and remained close enough to get an invite to Orlando, Florida, for the restarted season.

The Kings are a long shot for an extended playoff run, though, and their chances only get worse if Fox is forced to miss time.

Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes would have to take on bigger roles offensively, but Cory Joseph would likely see the biggest increase in playing time at point guard until Fox is back to full strength.