Yankees Legend Mickey Mantle's 1952 Topps #311 Card Sells for $29,803 at Auction

The famous 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball card has been sold for $29,803 at auction on Friday.

This card has a long and storied history as one of the most valuable sports memorabilia items. A PSA 9 MINT edition of it sold for $2.88 million through Heritage Auctions in 2008.

Per Sheng Peng of StadiumTalk.com, the only baseball card with a higher sale price is the 1909 T206 Honus Wagner card that went for $3.12 million in 2016.

According to Lelands official listing, this version of the Mantle card received an EX+ 5.5 grade from SGC. PSACard.com notes EX 5 indicates it is in "excellent" condition.

Mantle was in his second Major League Baseball season in 1952. He emerged as a superstar at the age of 20, finishing third in American League MVP voting with a .311/.394/.530 slash line, 23 home runs and 87 RBI.

The Yankees won their fourth straight World Series title that season, defeating the Brooklyn Dodgers in seven games. Mantle posted a .345/.406/.655 slash line in the series and hit the go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth inning of Game 7 to seal New York's 4-2 victory.