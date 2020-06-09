Timberwolves, Lynx Partner with Bucks, Kings to Address Social Injustice Issues

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx announced Tuesday they joined Team Up for Change, a collaboration launched in February 2019 by the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings. The initiative works to combat social injustice, racial inequity and systemic racism.

"By partnering with the Kings and Bucks for Team Up for Change, we are committed to using our shared resources to inspire action," Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson said. "We will work together to promote inclusion and empower our communities to be a voice of meaningful change."

The Timberwolves, Lynx, Bucks and Kings are planning a third Team Up for Change summit that would "address issues of social injustice with the goal of working toward more equitable communities."

The Kings and Bucks created the initiative in 2019 after both teams "experienced racial inequities in their communities, including that of the tragic death of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, and the police brutality endured by Bucks guard Sterling Brown."



The cause hits close to home for the Timberwolves and Lynx in the wake of George Floyd's killing while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Floyd was removed from his vehicle on May 25 by officers who were investigating an alleged forgery. A video showed officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd was on the ground clearly in distress and telling officers he could not breathe.

Floyd died later at a local hospital, and all four officers involved in the arrest have been fired. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other three officers are all facing a charge of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Across the country, Americans have marched and protested to demand reforms addressing police brutality and systemic racism.