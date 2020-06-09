Timberwolves, Lynx Partner with Bucks, Kings to Address Social Injustice Issues

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JANUARY 25: General view of the Minnesota Timberwolves logo shown on game shorts in a NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on January 25, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx announced Tuesday they joined Team Up for Change, a collaboration launched in February 2019 by the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings. The initiative works to combat social injustice, racial inequity and systemic racism.

"By partnering with the Kings and Bucks for Team Up for Change, we are committed to using our shared resources to inspire action," Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson said. "We will work together to promote inclusion and empower our communities to be a voice of meaningful change."

The Timberwolves, Lynx, Bucks and Kings are planning a third Team Up for Change summit that would "address issues of social injustice with the goal of working toward more equitable communities."

The Kings and Bucks created the initiative in 2019 after both teams "experienced racial inequities in their communities, including that of the tragic death of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, and the police brutality endured by Bucks guard Sterling Brown."

The cause hits close to home for the Timberwolves and Lynx in the wake of George Floyd's killing while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Floyd was removed from his vehicle on May 25 by officers who were investigating an alleged forgery. A video showed officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd was on the ground clearly in distress and telling officers he could not breathe.

Floyd died later at a local hospital, and all four officers involved in the arrest have been fired. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other three officers are all facing a charge of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Across the country, Americans have marched and protested to demand reforms addressing police brutality and systemic racism.

Related

    Mark Cuban: White People Must Have Uncomfortable Talks About White Privilege

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Mark Cuban: White People Must Have Uncomfortable Talks About White Privilege

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Asks If Voting System Is 'Structurally Racist' Amid Primary

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Asks If Voting System Is 'Structurally Racist' Amid Primary

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Dame Drops Song on Racism 🗣

    'F--k you if you racist/Or white staying quiet, you disabling the changes'...Open to listen to the full track

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dame Drops Song on Racism 🗣

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    2020-21 NBA Season Could Be Condensed

    NBA logo
    NBA

    2020-21 NBA Season Could Be Condensed

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report