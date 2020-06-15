Belmont Stakes 2020: Post Time, TV Schedule, Post Positions Info

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Triple Crown is finally slated to begin Saturday with the Belmont Stakes, which is traditionally the final leg in horse racing's biggest showcase.

The COVID-19 pandemic pushed the Kentucky Derby back to Sept. 5, while the Preakness Stakes will follow on Oct. 3.

Saturday's race will be two weeks later than originally scheduled and staged without fans. Track officials also shortened the event from 1½ miles to 1⅛ miles "to properly account for the schedule adjustments to the Triple Crown series and overall calendar for three-year-olds in training."

Here's the viewing info for the 2020 Belmont Stakes.

When: Saturday, June 20, at 5:42 p.m. ET

Where: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York

Watch: NBC, NBCSports.com

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Ahead of Wednesday's post draw, nine horses are slated to compete.

Dr Post

Farmington Road

Road Jungle Runner

Max Player

Modernist

Pneumatic

Sole Volante

Tap It To Win

Tiz The Law

While the field won't be finalized until Wednesday, Tiz The Law enters Belmont Park as the favorite.

Among a field that included Gouverneur Morris and Shivaree, the colt ran away from the pack to win the Florida Derby in March. He also earned victories in the Champagne Stakes and Holy Bull.

The path to victory for Tiz The Law became a little easier with the departures of Charlatan and Maxfield. Charlatan is battling a minor ankle problem, which was the same reason cited for Maxfield's withdrawal.

"I don't want to sound like an idiot, but I wasn't too worried anyway," Tiz The Law trainer Barclay Tagg said of their absences, per Daily Racing Form's David Grening. "Maybe I should have been. I've been around a long time. I've been doing this for 50 years, you don't want to take anything for granted, but I just felt so good about the colt I kept my attention on him and didn't worry about anybody else."

The number of variables in play for this year's Belmont Stakes make it even more difficult to predict, though, considering how the coronavirus pandemic has altered the racing schedule and pre-race preparations.

It's tough to get a full picture as to the strength of those involved, and the shorter race could open the door for an underdog to spoil Tiz The Law's party.

Dr Post, for example, doesn't have a ton of experience under his belt, yet he might be well-suited for Saturday. He competed in two sprints—winning the second—before prevailing in the Unbridled Stakes in April.

Trainer Todd Pletcher has five Triple Crown victories under his belt, so he's no stranger to the demands that will be required at Belmont Park.

Still, the Belmont Stakes will be lacking in star power. Prior to Charlatan and Maxfield withdrawing, Nadal fractured his leg and retired altogether.

All eyes will now be on Tiz The Law to see whether he can capitalize on a golden opportunity.