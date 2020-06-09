Lions' Bo Scarbrough Pursuing 'Dream' of Graduating from College, Eyes FBI Job

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough left Alabama with one year of eligibility remaining, but he has returned to school and is on track to graduate this summer, per Michael Rothstein of ESPN.

"We have to be proud of ourselves for doing something for ourselves," Scarbrough said. "Like everybody is going to be proud of you scoring touchdowns or stuff like that, but most of the time they are not going to remember that touchdown or whatever that you've done.

"They will remember that you graduated from college. It's a big thing for me."

The 23-year-old also has a second career in law enforcement in mind when his playing career ends. He said his "passion" would be to become an FBI agent or work in Homeland Security, a job where he can be out in the field and solve crimes.

Though the coronavirus has forced the player to finish his schooling online, he has just two more classes to complete during the summer semester: a biology class and an African American studies course.

The 2018 seventh-round draft pick spent time with three different organizations before landing with the Lions last season. He finally got a shot in regular-season games in 2019, totaling 377 rushing yards and a touchdown in six appearances.