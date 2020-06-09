Roger Goodell's Successor Reportedly 'Being Speculated' Inside NFL Offices

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 9, 2020

Commissioner of the NFL Roger Goodell, speaks during a news conference on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Miami after the Kansas City Chiefs win the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Roger Goodell's tenure as NFL commissioner could be coming to an end at some point in the not-too-distant future. 

Per Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, there are "successors being speculated inside the league offices" with Goodell's current contract set to expire after the 2023 season. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Gurley Passes Falcons Physical

    Todd Gurley's knee proves to be no issue after the RB finally took his physical in Atlanta (Schefter)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gurley Passes Falcons Physical

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Black Lives Matter to Us

    Here are some links so you can get involved ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Black Lives Matter to Us

    Google
    via Google

    Fournette to Hold 'Peaceful Protest Walk’ in Jacksonville

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fournette to Hold 'Peaceful Protest Walk’ in Jacksonville

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Jameis: Expect the Best of Me

    Jameis Winston dropped 17 pounds, had Lasik and tells @tylerdunne why he thinks he's 'better than a lot of starting QBs' 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jameis: Expect the Best of Me

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report