Villanova's Saddiq Bey Signs with Agent, Will Remain in 2020 NBA Draft

Villanova forward Saddiq Bey signed with Excel Sports Management on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, meaning he will remain in the 2020 NBA draft.

Bey said the following regarding his decision to officially enter the draft: "Over the last two years, I have grown as a player, student and man thanks to my coaching staff, teammates and professors. Villanova has the greatest fans in the world and I will miss playing in front of them next year. I will always be a Wildcat. I am really excited to start the pursuit of my NBA career."

After averaging 8.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game as a freshman, Bey took a big step forward last season with 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He also became a major threat from beyond the arc, shooting 45.1 percent on three-point attempts.

Bey, who was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, before moving to Largo, Maryland, won the Julius Erving Award as the top small forward in the country last season and earned First Team All-Big East honors, as well as an Associated Press All-American honorable mention.

Wojnarowski noted Bey is a potential lottery pick who NBA teams view as a potential 3-and-D player.

As part of his latest big board released last month, Bleacher Report NBA draft expert Jonathan Wasserman ranked Bey as the No. 22 overall player in the 2020 draft.

In his latest mock draft, Wasserman predicted Bey will go 16th overall to the Minnesota Timberwolves as a complement to Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell.

Bey has some limitations in terms of pure athleticism, but wings who can contribute at both ends are of the utmost importance in today's NBA.

Although Bey might not develop into an All-Star, he could be a key complementary piece on successful teams for many years.

The coronavirus pandemic put the 2019-20 NBA season and the draft on hold, meaning Bey and the rest of the 2020 class will have to wait longer than usual to hear their names called.

The draft lottery is now scheduled for Aug. 25, while the 2020 NBA draft itself is set for Oct. 15.