49ers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Raheem Mostert Contract, C.J. Beathard Trade

The San Francisco 49ers were able to move the ball last season thanks in large part to their three-headed rushing attack of Tevin Coleman, Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert.

San Francisco ranked second in the NFL in both rushing attempts and rushing yards, and they also leaned on a heavy rushing attack during their march to the Super Bowl.

But the Niners entered the offseason with a crowded backfield, with Jerick McKinnon looking to get back into the mix after missing the last two seasons with injury, and Jeff Wilson still in the picture as well.

It never seemed likely the Niners would carry five running backs. Sure enough, they traded Breida to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a fifth-round pick in April's draft.

There are still some unknowns as to what San Francisco's backfield might look like when 53-man rosters are finalized. However, the Niners seem intent on keeping Mostert in the Bay Area for the foreseeable future.

Matt Barrows of The Athletic reported the Niners might reach an extension with Mostert this season, adding a deal with Mostert could even get done before the team looks to lock up All-Pro tight end George Kittle.

Mostert had a big year in 2019, rushing for 772 yards at 5.6 yards a carry, while also averaging 12.4 yards per reception. He also scored 10 total touchdowns.

The 28-year-old also had a statement game in the playoffs, rushing for a whopping 220 yards and four touchdowns during San Francisco's victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

Mostert had been a journeyman for most of his career, spending time with four teams in just two years prior to landing with the Niners. But he has since become an invaluable weapon in Kyle Shanahan's offense, and it is very possible he has found a more permanent home in the Bay Area.

Niners Sought 5th-Round Pick in Exchange for Backup QB

Barrows also reported the Niners were "asking for a fifth-rounder when they were shopping their backup quarterbacks last year."

The Niners are currently carrying a pair of backups behind Jimmy Garoppolo in Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard. Beathard will be in unrestricted free agent next March, which could mean the Niners look to shop him for a late-round pick again this year.

Beathard went 1-9 in a combined 10 starts in 2017 and 2018. He has completed just over 57 percent of his pass attempts, with 12 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. Beathard did not play in 2019, losing the backup role to Mullens after suffering a wrist injury during the preseason.

The 26-year-old has not had a ton of success in the league, but he still has starting experience and might be able to slide into a backup role elsewhere.

Whether the Niners can nab a draft pick in exchange for Beathard is another question.

All stats obtained via Pro Football Reference, unless otherwise noted.