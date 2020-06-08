Report: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway Rematch Targeted for UFC 251

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Alexander Volkanovski earned the featherweight title by defeating Max Holloway in a fifth-round unanimous decision at December's UFC 245, and the UFC is reportedly scheduling a rematch.

According to ESPN's Ariel Helwani on Monday night, the UFC is discussing Holloway and Volkanovski fighting again for the featherweight belt July 11 at UFC 251. "The fight, however, isn't signed just yet," Helwani noted.

Volkanovski has won 18 straight fights. The 31-year-old last lost by technical knockout to Corey Nelson all the way back on May 9, 2013.

Holloway was riding a 13-fight winning streak before falling to Dustin Poirier in a unanimous decision at UFC 236 in April 13, 2019. The 28-year-old has now dropped two of his last three bouts with a July 2019 victory over Frankie Edgar sandwiched between Poirier and Volkanovski.

Volkanovski made it clear last week he wants to "prove" he's the best featherweight in the world by taking on Holloway again:

UFC President Dana White has been discussing Fight Island, an international remote location to continue events amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The location is rumored to be Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

Holloway is 21-5-0 all time, while Volkanovski holds a 21-1-0 all-time record.

UFC 250 occurred over the weekend at a fan-less UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The event was headlined by Amanda Nunes' fifth-round decision victory over Felicia Spencer to defend her women's featherweight title.