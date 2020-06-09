Mets Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Potential Matt Harvey Reunion

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The New York Mets were dealt a crushing blow in the rotation when it was announced in March right-hander Noah Syndergaard would need Tommy John surgery.

But while the Mets might be hoping to add rotational depth in some fashion, they do not appear interested in a potential reunion with Matt Harvey.

Boomer Esiason reported early Monday morning the Harvey—who remains a free agent—had reached out to the Mets, adding the Mets would "consider" signing their former ace.

However, Mike Puma of the New York Post reported a source "indicated the Mets aren't considering Harvey at this point."

The 31-year-old made 12 starts with the Los Angeles Angels, going 3-5 with a 7.09 ERA in 2019. Should he find a new team, Harvey will be playing for his fourth team in less than two years. His fall from the ranks of MLB's elite pitchers has been rather remarkable.

Before Jacob deGrom blossomed into one of the best pitchers in baseball, it was Harvey who looked like the future.

Harvey was a dynamo almost as soon as he set foot on the rubber in 2012. The former University of North Carolina product posted a 2.73 ERA in 10 starts during his rookie season.

Just one year later, Harvey was an All-Star after posting a 2.27 ERA in 26 starts, leading all starters with a 2.01 fielding independent pitching (FIP) mark. Unfortunately, Harvey was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery in October of 2013, and would miss all of the 2014 season.

Despite the absence, Harvey made a triumphant return in 2015. He seemed fully healthy, throwing over 189 innings in 29 starts while posting a 13-8 record and 2.71 ERA.

Harvey's excellence carried into that postseason. He dominated in his lone start during the Mets' sweep of the Chicago Cubs in the NLCS before throwing eight brilliant innings against the Kansas City Royals during Game 5 of the World Series.

With Harvey anchoring the rotation and both deGrom and Syndergaard following behind him, the Mets looked to have one of the strongest starting groups in baseball for years to come.

But Harvey flamed out in a hurry. More injuries limited the man formerly known as the "Dark Knight" to a combined 35 starts in 2016 and 2017. Harvey also struggled when he was healthy, posting a 5.78 ERA in over 185 innings during that stretch, per FanGraphs.

As bad as things were going on the diamond, Harvey also became an off-field distraction.

Harvey was suspended in May of 2017 for violating club rules. The next April, he was reportedly seen partying in Los Angeles the night before a game in San Diego. Harvey was traded to the Cincinnati Reds just over a week later, spending the rest of the 2018 campaign in Cincinnati before a forgettable run with the Angels.

Harvey's baseball future remans uncertain, though he appears to be keeping all options open. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported a number of teams in the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) have inquired about Harvey.

There is a chance Harvey could find a home in the KBO. But he appears to be facing an uphill battle when it comes to finding an MLB home in 2020.

All stats obtained via Baseball Reference, unless otherwise noted.