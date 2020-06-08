2020 College Football Odds: Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama Favorites to Win CFP

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The LSU Tigers defeated the Clemson Tigers 42-25 in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but Clemson is favored to come out on top in the 2021 title game, according to Caesars Palace's latest odds.

Clemson (+250, bet $100 to win $250) is favored ahead of Ohio State (+300), Alabama (+500) and Georgia (+700). Reigning undefeated champion LSU, who tied an NFL record with 14 players getting drafted in April, has +1800 odds.

While LSU saw Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow go No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, Clemson is bringing back Trevor Lawrence. However, Clemson was handed a big blow when wide receiver Justyn Ross was announced last week as out for the season with a congenital spinal issue.

Clemson's loss to LSU marked its first since dropping the 2018 title game 24-6 to Alabama.

The 2020 college football season is scheduled to begin Aug. 29, but the possibility remains for a delayed or shortened season because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.