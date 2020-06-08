Dabo Swinney Releases Video Discussing Clemson Racism Allegations, More

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney issued a nearly 14-minute statement Monday addressing a number of stories surrounding the Tigers' football program last week.

"This past week, it has hurt," Swinney said, per Grace Raynor of The Athletic. "It has been hurtful to see the pain in my players. To hear it in their voices. I know they're hurting and they have pain for what's going on in this country and this world. And it's also hurtful to see our program be attacked."

Former player Kanyon Tuttle said that Swinney failed to adequately address an incident in which an assistant coach used the N-word and attempted to dissuade players from participating in a sit-in against racism in 2016.

Clemson assistant coach Danny Pearman acknowledged he used a slur during practice three years ago and said he had apologized to D.J. Greenlee, then a tight end at the time.

Swinney discussed the encounter and said he would "fire a coach immediately if he called a player the N-word." He then attempted to provide more context behind Pearman's comment to Greenlee (h/t The Athletic's Matt Fortuna):

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Regarding the Sikes Hall sit-in, Swinney said some players participated in the demonstration and added he "would never tell someone that they could not go participate in something they believe in, or exercise their basic right."

ESPN's Bomani Jones thought the coach still left something unclear:

Swinney received some criticism over the weekend for wearing a shirt that read "Football Matters," which was seen as inappropriate and misguided given what's going on in the United States. Numerous Americans have participated in protests and demonstrations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence came to his coach's defense:

Swinney said he has worn the shirt for years and that he viewed it as "an attack on my character" that people would think he was mocking the Black Lives Matter slogan.

"I wholeheartedly support Black Lives Matter," he said. "In fact, I don't quite think that's adequate enough. I think black lives significantly and equally matter."