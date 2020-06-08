Jurrell Casey: Titans Threw Me 'Like a Piece of Trash' with Trade to Broncos

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans traded five-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey to the Denver Broncos for a seventh-round pick this offseason, and the veteran defensive tackle isn't happy about it.

Appearing on the Double Coverage podcast, hosted by New England Patriots defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty, Casey said the trade made him feel like he was thrown away "like a piece of trash" (h/t Turron Davenport of ESPN):

"The part that is so crazy is that you give so much to them. Especially when you come up on free agency and have opportunities to go somewhere else. Especially the way it was going when we were there, 2-14, 3-13. Those were some rough times. When you're a loyal guy and you feel like things are going in the right direction and you're that centerpiece, you got no choice but to fight it through. My mindset was to stick it out and things would get better.

"For us to get to that point to get better and to be a main focus of that and then you just throw me away to the trash like I wasn't a main block of that ... Coming off an injury the year before and playing the whole season for ya'll. No complaints, I did everything you wanted me to do and you throw me like a piece of trash. At the end of the day, none of these businesses are loyal."

Casey also said he found out from his agent that the Titans were shopping him. The team not only didn't reach out to him directly with that news but also only reached out to him "like 30 seconds before the trade went down."

"It was a blow to the heart because I would have thought that one of them would have hit me up," he added.

Casey, 30, registered 44 tackles (five for loss), five sacks, 10 quarterback hits and two fumble recoveries in 14 games last season. It was another solid year for Casey, who remains one of the league's more solid interior lineman.

He doesn't come cheap, however. Over the next two seasons, he has cap hits of $12.2 million and $13.8 million, per Spotrac.com. For a Titans team that paid big bucks to keep quarterback Ryan Tannehill and will eventually have to do the same for running back Derrick Henry, that cost became prohibitive.

And so Casey was shipped off to Denver. But he won't have to wait long to exact his revenge—the Broncos host the Titans in Week 1 on Monday Night Football.