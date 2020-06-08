Pascal Siakam on Critics: 'I Just Don't Care What People Think of the Raptors'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2020

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) against the Golden State Warriors during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors are sometimes overlooked as a title contender despite being the defending NBA champions, but star forward Pascal Siakam isn't worried about it. 

"To be simple and truthful, I just don't care what people think of the Raptors," Siakam said, per Doug Smith of the Toronto Star. "I think, for us, it's been a lot of years caring about, 'Oh, love me too,' and I think that's over, man. We are the champions and if you don't see it, that's your problem."

The Raptors go into the restart with the third-best record in the NBA at 46-18 but the team has just the sixth-best odds to win the title at 17-1, according to Caesars

"And for us, it's about us, we're not worried what other people think, we're gonna continue to win games and chase championships," Siakam added. "That's the only thing we care about and whoever feels the way they feel, that's them and has nothing to do with us. We don't care about perception."

Toronto surprised many with its playoff run a year ago, winning the first title in franchise history behind Kawhi Leonard. Series wins over the Milwaukee Bucks with reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors were especially impressive.

The squad was expected to take a step back after losing Leonard in free agency, but it has continued to find success on the court.

Siakam took over as a No. 1 option and earned his first career All-Star selection while players like Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell each made significant leaps this season. Add in veteran contributors like Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol, there is enough talent to win another championship.

Though much of the focus this season has been on the Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers because of their star power, the Raptors are seemingly fine flying under the radar once again.

