Dez Bryant: Jerry Jones, Jason Witten Should Attend Protests to See Real 'Unity'

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant called on Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones and Jason Witten to attend protests in a showing of unity.

"Somebody should have brought Jerry jones Stephen jones and Jason witten to this protest down in Austin......this is not a policy change this is a heart change and yea I said it," Bryant tweeted Sunday. "...I don't feel like I'm calling them out but I feel they will get a different understanding of what unity really look like."

The Cowboys released a video calling on the end of racial injustice Friday. The video featured running back Ezekiel Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott, among others.

"Our hearts are burning with anger and sadness," the Cowboys say in the video message. "Racism and hatred have to stop. We have to come together to change the system."

Jerry Jones has been one of the most outspoken opponents of players protesting during the national anthem. The Cowboys owner said in 2017 that any player who "disrespects" the flag would not play for his franchise.

"We cannot in any way give the implication that we tolerate disrespecting the flag," Jones told reporters. "We know that there is a serious debate in this country about those issues, but there is no question in my mind, that the [NFL] and the Dallas Cowboys are going to stand up for the flag."

President Donald Trump praised Jones for his anthem stance. Trump has strongly criticized players who kneel during the national anthem, and he has been an antagonist of protesters who have taken to the street across the country following George Floyd's death in police custody.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell posted a video Friday saying the league failed at listening to its players who peacefully protested police brutality and discrimination against black people.

"We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people," Goodell said. "We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all players to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League, believe that black lives matter."