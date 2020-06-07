Matt Barnes: Some NBA Players Uncomfortable Playing amid Social Injustices

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

While the NBA Players Association approved the league's 22-team plan to finish the 2019-20 season following a hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of players apparently are not comfortable taking the court again until police brutality and racial inequality issues that have dominated headlines of late are fully addressed.

During a conversation with Josiah Johnson for Yahoo Sports' "Dunk Bait," former player Matt Barnes said, "A couple guys from the Lakers and the Clippers ... there are some whispers about some teams not being comfortable. Some guys want to play and some don't want to play."

The killing of George Floyd on May 25 sparked nationwide protests that have lasted for nearly two weeks and are aimed at addressing racism and police brutality.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, while the three other officers involved in the arrest were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Video captured by a bystander revealed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes while the latter said he could not breathe and pleaded for his life.

A number of NBA players have attended or spoken at the ensuing protests, including three-time champion Stephen Curry and MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo:

Barnes played 14 seasons for the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies.