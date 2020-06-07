Warriors Rumors: Anthony Edwards Targeted If GSW Land No. 1 Draft Pick

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are in a rare position to land one of the top picks in the NBA draft, although there is debate over who is the best prospect in the 2020 class.

According to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Warriors will "likely" select Georgia guard Anthony Edwards if they land the No. 1 overall pick and don't trade down.

The team will also "strongly consider" Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton, Auburn's Isaac Okoro and Israel's Deni Avdija within the top five.

Golden State has officially finished its season with the worst record in the NBA at 15-50, giving the team a 14 percent chance at landing the No. 1 pick in the lottery, per Tankathon.

