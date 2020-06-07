Warriors Rumors: Anthony Edwards Targeted If GSW Land No. 1 Draft Pick

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2020

ATHENS, GA - FEBRUARY 19: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Georgia Bulldogs gestures to the crowd in the final minutes of a game against the Auburn Tigers at Stegeman Coliseum on February 19, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are in a rare position to land one of the top picks in the NBA draft, although there is debate over who is the best prospect in the 2020 class.

According to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Warriors will "likely" select Georgia guard Anthony Edwards if they land the No. 1 overall pick and don't trade down.

The team will also "strongly consider" Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton, Auburn's Isaac Okoro and Israel's Deni Avdija within the top five.

Golden State has officially finished its season with the worst record in the NBA at 15-50, giving the team a 14 percent chance at landing the No. 1 pick in the lottery, per Tankathon

   

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

