Report: JR Smith Won't Face Charges for Alleged Assault on Vandal in LA

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Free-agent guard JR Smith will reportedly not face charges after beating up an alleged vandal in Los Angeles.

TMZ Sports reported no charges are expected to be filed in the incident, which took place last week during a protest over racial discrimination and police brutality following the death of George Floyd. Video of Smith kicking the alleged vandal went viral, and the former Cleveland Cavaliers guard admitted he "whooped his ass" in a follow-up video.

"One of these little motherf--king white boys didn't know where he was going and broke my f--king window in my truck," Smith said. "... This is a residential area. There wasn't no stores over here, none of that s--t. Broke my window.

"I chased him down and whooped his ass. So if the footage comes out, and y'all see it, I chased him down and whooped his ass. He broke my window. This ain't no hate crime. I ain't got no problem with nobody who ain't got no problem with me. There's a problem with the motherf--kin' system. That's it. The motherf--ker broke my window, and I whooped his ass."

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.