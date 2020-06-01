JR Smith 'Disappointed' He Beat Up Vandal: 'Was a Random Act of Stupidness'June 1, 2020
JR Smith appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday and expressed regret after beating up a man who vandalized his car Sunday during protests in Los Angeles.
"That ass whoopin' was a random act of stupidness on my behalf as well," Smith said (3:03 mark). "... when it happened, I seen red. When I finally snapped to ... I'm still disappointed with myself even though people say I shouldn't be.
"For me, I'm 34 years old. I have four little girls at home. I don't want that image, regardless of the fact whether it was right or wrong, I don't want them to have that image of their dad being capable of doing that, and doing something like that."
Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow
"I'm 34 years old I have 4 little girls at home.. Regardless of the fact whether it was right or wrong.. I don't want them to have the image of their dad being capable of doing that" @TheRealJRSmith on easing up on his blows to the man vandalizing his car #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/E05ITrjflv
Footage of Smith kicking the alleged vandal went viral Sunday. The free-agent guard addressed the situation on social media, saying he chased the unknown man down after he saw him breaking the window in his truck.
"One of these little motherf--king white boys didn't know where he was going and broke my f--king window in my truck," Smith said. "... This is a residential area. There wasn't no stores over here, none of that s--t. Broke my window.
"I chased him down and whooped his ass. So if the footage comes out, and y'all see it, I chased him down and whooped his ass. He broke my window. This ain't no hate crime. I ain't got no problem with nobody who ain't got no problem with me. There's a problem with the motherf--kin' system. That's it. The motherf--ker broke my window, and I whooped his ass."
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Black Lives Matter to Us
Here are some links so you can get involved ➡️