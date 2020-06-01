JR Smith 'Disappointed' He Beat Up Vandal: 'Was a Random Act of Stupidness'

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

JR Smith appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday and expressed regret after beating up a man who vandalized his car Sunday during protests in Los Angeles.

"That ass whoopin' was a random act of stupidness on my behalf as well," Smith said (3:03 mark). "... when it happened, I seen red. When I finally snapped to ... I'm still disappointed with myself even though people say I shouldn't be.

"For me, I'm 34 years old. I have four little girls at home. I don't want that image, regardless of the fact whether it was right or wrong, I don't want them to have that image of their dad being capable of doing that, and doing something like that."

Footage of Smith kicking the alleged vandal went viral Sunday. The free-agent guard addressed the situation on social media, saying he chased the unknown man down after he saw him breaking the window in his truck.

"One of these little motherf--king white boys didn't know where he was going and broke my f--king window in my truck," Smith said. "... This is a residential area. There wasn't no stores over here, none of that s--t. Broke my window.

"I chased him down and whooped his ass. So if the footage comes out, and y'all see it, I chased him down and whooped his ass. He broke my window. This ain't no hate crime. I ain't got no problem with nobody who ain't got no problem with me. There's a problem with the motherf--kin' system. That's it. The motherf--ker broke my window, and I whooped his ass."

