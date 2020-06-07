Cody Garbrandt, Sean O'Malley and Performance Bonus Payouts from UFC 250

Mike Roach/Getty Images

Cody Garbrandt and Sean O'Malley led four fighters who earned Performance of the Night bonuses at Saturday's UFC 250 pay-per-view.

Alexander K. Lee of MMA Fighting reported the bonuses, with Aljamain Sterling and Alex Perez also earning Performance of the Night payouts. There was no bonus for Fight of the Night, with most fights on the card being lopsided or featuring early finishes.

Garbrandt and O'Malley had perhaps the two best knockouts on any UFC card this year. Garbrandt cold-cocked Raphael Assuncao right at the buzzer of the second round of their co-main event bout, while O'Malley hit Eddie Wineland with a walk-off blow at the 1:54 mark of their fight.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.