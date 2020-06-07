Jorge Masvidal Offers to Train Dan Le Batard for Charity Fight vs. Dana White

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

ESPN Radio and television host Dan Le Batard and UFC President Dana White appear ready to fight for charity after a spirited interview led to the two sides seemingly agreeing to a bout.

Now comes word that Le Batard may have the services of the No. 3 UFC welterweight during training.

Per ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Jorge Masvidal has said that he will help Le Batard in his quest to take down White in an interview that aired on SportsCenter Saturday.

Masvidal isn't too pleased with the UFC these days, as he has publicly expressed his displeasure regarding pay related to a potential fight against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Now, he'll apparently try to help Le Batard take down the UFC president, who looks ready to get into the Octagon.

Per Tyler Lauletta of Business Insider, White took exception to some questioning from Le Batard regarding how fighters were paid and their independent-contractor status.

"What the hell do you know? You like to yap," White said after Le Batard asked whether he thought fighters were underpaid. "You don't know anything about the business."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The conversation eventually led to a potential fight between White and Le Batard at the suggestion of the ESPN host's sidekick, Jon "Stugotz" Weiner.

Le Batard then issued the following remarks.

"I've got about 80 pounds on you White. About 80 pounds. And your weight fluctuates. You are also a weight fluctuater, so I don't know what kind of shape you're in, but what I'm telling you is I'm going to get in shape. Let's raise some money for charity. Give me a straight answer: Are you and I going to fight for an enormous amount of money."

"Hell yes," White said in response. "I'm in. Make it happen."

White went on SportsCenter and told host Michael Eaves that he would put $250,000 of his own money on the line in a charity challenge to Le Batard.

The Le Batard camp then issued this response:

We'll see if a White vs. Le Batard fight actually comes to fruition, but having the talented Masvidal in his corner can only help the TV and radio host in his quest to beat White.