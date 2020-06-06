Panthers Cut Ties with CPI Security After CEO Kenneth Gill's Racist Remarks

Craig Jones/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers have severed their relationship with CPI Security after the contents of an email from the organization's CEO, Kenneth Gill, to Queen City Unity Executive Director Jorge Millares were revealed to the public, per Alaina Getzenberg and Joe Marusak of the Charlotte Observer.

"Last Saturday, we said we are committed to doing our part and we mean it. CPI has been a long-term partner but, upon reflection, we feel that it is right to end our relationship. We have informed Mr. Gill of our decision tonight," the Panthers tweeted.

Per Getzenberg, Gill's remarks were in response to a message Millares sent to an email list "calling for action in response to killings of black people such as George Floyd by Minneapolis police."

"Please spend your time in a more productive way," Gill wrote back. "I challenge your statistics. A better use of time would be to focus on the black-on-black crime and senseless killing of our young men by other young men."

Millares revealed the contents of the email to the public, calling for a boycott of CPI Security:

Gill's comments received much backlash, including some from Panthers legend Julius Peppers:

Gill later sent an apology statement to WCNC Charlotte:

"Regarding the email from me that was shared on social media, I want to apologize for my remarks which did not directly address the public’s outcry for racial justice and equality in the wake of George Floyd’s senseless killing.

"Let me say that CPI, and I personally, stand against racism and discrimination of any kind, and we are actively supporting solutions like the new CMPD de-escalation training facility that will bring positive change to our community. In addition, I fully support the call for racial equality and justice in our community and our country."

Per Getzenberg and Marusak, the Panthers and CPI Security had "one of the team's closest local partners for many years." CPI Security also works with the Charlotte Hornets, who did not immediately respond to comment requests from the Charlotte Observer.