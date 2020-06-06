Chargers DE Isaac Rochell Details Racial Profiling in His Apartment Complex

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 6, 2020

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 20: Isaac Rochell #98 of the Los Angeles Chargers on the sidelines during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Chargers 23-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell said Saturday that he was racially profiled at his apartment complex in Huntington Beach, California.

Rochell tweeted that he was "asked IN MY OWN APARTMENT COMPLEX if I am a resident" and if he was a "looter":

Los Angeles has been among the many cities throughout the United States and the world where people have protested after George Floyd was killed while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers May 25.

A number of Rochell's fellow NFL players put together a video this week asking the NFL to condemn the "systematic oppression of black people" and say without qualification that "we, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter":

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a response Friday, answering the players' request and acknowledging wrongdoing "for not listening to NFL players earlier":

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn told LZ Granderson of the Los Angeles Times earlier this week that he joined the protests in the city and hopes for substantial change: "How do we effect that type of change? Where's the accountability for that kind of [expletive]? That's where I'm at right now. I'm angry, I'm pissed off and I don't want to just put out a pretty statement."

Rochell has spent his entire three-year career with the Chargers. He was a seventh-round draft pick by the organization out of Notre Dame in 2017.

Related

    Report: NFL Owners 'Mostly' Surprised, Support Goodell Anti-Racism Video

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL Owners 'Mostly' Surprised, Support Goodell Anti-Racism Video

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Broncos March in Protest of Police Brutality, Racial Inequality

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Broncos March in Protest of Police Brutality, Racial Inequality

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Projecting the Chargers' Cornerback Depth Chart

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    Projecting the Chargers' Cornerback Depth Chart

    Gavino Borquez
    via Chargers Wire

    Hue Jackson Wanted to Sign Kap

    Ex-Browns HC wanted to sign Kaepernick in 2017: 'I wanted him. It just didn't work out...And that wasn't my decision'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Hue Jackson Wanted to Sign Kap

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report