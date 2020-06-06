Chargers DE Isaac Rochell Details Racial Profiling in His Apartment Complex

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell said Saturday that he was racially profiled at his apartment complex in Huntington Beach, California.

Rochell tweeted that he was "asked IN MY OWN APARTMENT COMPLEX if I am a resident" and if he was a "looter":

Los Angeles has been among the many cities throughout the United States and the world where people have protested after George Floyd was killed while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers May 25.

A number of Rochell's fellow NFL players put together a video this week asking the NFL to condemn the "systematic oppression of black people" and say without qualification that "we, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter":

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a response Friday, answering the players' request and acknowledging wrongdoing "for not listening to NFL players earlier":

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn told LZ Granderson of the Los Angeles Times earlier this week that he joined the protests in the city and hopes for substantial change: "How do we effect that type of change? Where's the accountability for that kind of [expletive]? That's where I'm at right now. I'm angry, I'm pissed off and I don't want to just put out a pretty statement."

Rochell has spent his entire three-year career with the Chargers. He was a seventh-round draft pick by the organization out of Notre Dame in 2017.