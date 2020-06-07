Amanda Nunes Beats Felicia Spencer Via Decision, Retains Title at UFC 250

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Amanda Nunes claimed another victim at UFC 250 on Saturday, defeating Felicia Spencer via unanimous decision to defend her featherweight championship at the Apex Facility in Las Vegas.

There were few moments in the five-round fight that Nunes (20-4) wasn't in complete control, as she scored one of her most thorough victories.

Nunes showed her striking advantage right out of the gate. As Spencer tried to close the distance she clipped her with a counter right hand that hurt Spencer early. However, the most discouraging sign for the challenger was what happened when she was actually able to get the clinch against the fence.

In the one area that the bigger Spencer was supposed to have the advantage, the champion threw her to the mat and claimed top position. She didn't give it up for the rest of the round as she just beat up Spencer for the rest of the round.

While Nunes has been known for her striking throughout her career, her ground game is what once again shined in Round 2.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The third round saw more Nunes but it was the vintage striking that fans have come to expect from the champion She opened up with more kicks and harder punches as she looked like someone looking to finish the fight.

The fourth round is when the fight officially moved into brutal territory. Spencer continued to come forward but it was ineffective as it just opened her to more salvos from the champion. It would have been understandable for Spencer's corner to throw in the towel before heading into the fifth round.

The fifth-round would only serve to prolong the beatdown Spencer absorbed. Nunes once again dominated top position and completed a comprehensive performance that just added to her impressive legacy.

Nunes keeps adding to what is surely a Hall of Fame career. She holds wins over the biggest names in the sport, including Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm and Miesha Tate. She has not lost a fight since 2014, when she fell to Cat Zingano.

The latest win puts Nunes in the record book once again. She's not only one of four fighters to win a belt in two divisions at the same time but is also the only one to ever defend both belts.

While Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor and Henry Cejudo all captured two championships and held them simultaneously, they all dropped at least one of the belts before defending both. The Lioness has defended the bantamweight title five times and appears to be headed back down to 135 next.

"For now, I just want to keep doing this. Whatever life shows me, I want to see what it is," Nunes told John Morgan of MMAjunkie. "Now it's Felicia Spencer and the first time defending the 145-pound belt, and after that, it's probably going to be 135. There's going to be new faces coming up. I can see what life is going to show to me."

The problem for the Brazilian is that these "new faces" she speaks of aren't coming fast enough to keep up with how quickly she is cleaning out her native division. She holds wins over the top two challengers in the weight class, Germaine De Randamie and Holm, and other contenders such as Aspen Ladd and Julianna Pena don't even have winning streaks going.

The featherweight division isn't necessarily pumping out contenders either. It is the least active of the UFC weight classes and doesn't even have an official ranking because of the lack of fighters.

It's difficult to come up with compelling matchups for Nunes as she continues to dominate the division and conquer every challenge thrown her way.