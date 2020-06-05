Utah DC Morgan Scalley Suspended for Sending Racist Text Message in 2013

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 5, 2020

Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley looks on in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Idaho State Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley has been suspended with pay by the university following the emergence of a 2013 text message in which Scalley used racist language. 

In a statement released by Utah athletic director Mark Harlan, the program's top administrator denounced the use of any such language and announced an outside firm will be hired to further review the incident. 

“In 2013 I made a terrible mistake,” Scalley said in his own statement released by the school. “I used a racial slur in a text message. This language is offensive and hurtful to not only the African-American community, but to all. Immediately after sending it, I apologized to the recipient and his family.”

Scalley was set to enter his 13th year as an assistant coach with the Utes and his fifth as defensive coordinator.

A former Utah player, Scalley was a captain on the 2004 team that went 12-0 with a Fiesta Bowl victory over Pittsburgh with Urban Meyer as head coach. Scalley returned to the team as a coach in 2006, serving under Kyle Whittingham, who was the team's defensive coordinator on Meyer's staff. 

Scalley has served as defensive coordinator and safeties coach since 2016. 

In 2013, at the time Scalley sent the text message, he also served as the team's recruiting coordinator. 

“I was disappointed and shocked to learn this week of a text message sent by Morgan Scalley in 2013 that contained a racial slur," Whittingham said in a statement on Friday. "I take very seriously the hurt, pain and anger felt by African-Americans, and the power of words to inflict or deepen that pain. Although this incident is inconsistent with the character and conduct of the person I have known and worked closely with for more than two decades, Morgan’s use of racist language is a very serious matter and I am supportive of the suspension while a more thorough outside review is conducted.”

Utah finished the 2019 season ranked No. 16 in the country with an 11-3 record, going 8-1 in the Pac-12 before falling to Texas 38-10 in the Alamo Bowl. 

There is currently no timeline for the investigation in Scalley's actions or an end date to his suspension. Scalley will not return to the team until the investigation has concluded, pending further punishment. 

 

Related

    With Lohner requesting out of LOI, have there been violations?

    Utah Utes Football logo
    Utah Utes Football

    With Lohner requesting out of LOI, have there been violations?

    UteZone.com
    via UteZone.com

    Clemson Outduels Ohio State to Land Commitment from 4-Star WR

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Clemson Outduels Ohio State to Land Commitment from 4-Star WR

    Scott Keepfer
    via The Greenville News

    Utah Football Campus Classics Volume III

    Utah Utes Football logo
    Utah Utes Football

    Utah Football Campus Classics Volume III

    University of Utah Athletics
    via University of Utah Athletics

    Report: Mark Emmert Told Congress CFB Season Could Be Shortened amid Pandemic

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Mark Emmert Told Congress CFB Season Could Be Shortened amid Pandemic

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report