College Football Recruiting 2020: Predictions for Caleb Williams, More 5-Stars

Not only does Ohio State already have a talented football roster, but the program is also having success on the recruiting trail. The Buckeyes currently have the top-rated 2021 recruiting class in the nation (per the 247Sports Composite rankings), and they have plenty of time to keep adding to it.

Five of the top 30 2021 recruits in the 247Sports Composite rankings are committed to play at Ohio State, and there are several other 5-star prospects who could end up joining the Buckeyes. Of course, there are a lot of other top programs that will be doing their best to try to sway these recruits to them instead.

Here are the latest predictions for where the top three uncommitted recruits in the country will be playing when the 2021 college football season arrives.

Korey Foreman, DE, Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

As a Southern California resident, it's no surprise that Korey Foreman, the No. 1 recruit in the 247Sports Composite rankings, could be heading to USC. The 247Sports Crystal Ball currently gives the Trojans an 88.2 percent chance of landing the 6'4", 265-pound defensive end.

But with so much time until the early signing period in December, it's too early to think this won't be a competitive battle. Foreman was previously committed to Clemson (he de-committed in April), so the Tigers could also remain in play. However, there are reasons to think USC will make a strong push as it tries to continue to do a better job of landing in-state recruits.

"The Trojans have made a concerted effort to keep the top prospects from California home in this 2021 class, often saying 'take back the West' on social media," ESPN's Tom VanHaaren wrote in April. "... Landing Foreman would be a huge boost to the perception of USC recruiting."

While Foreman holds offers from many of the top programs (including LSU, Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State, among others), it seems probable he could get swayed to USC, becoming part of an already strong 2021 recruiting class for the Trojans. And the addition will provide a big boost to USC's defense for a few seasons.

Prediction: Foreman commits to USC

J.T. Tuimoloau, DE, Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, Wash.)

The No. 2 recruit on the 247Sports Composite rankings is another uncommitted defensive end who has the potential to make a huge impact at the college level. J.T. Tuimoloau, who is 6'4 1/2" and 277 pounds, also holds offers from many of the top programs in the country and will likely be heading to a school that has had success in recent seasons.

Ohio State has already landed one 5-star defensive end in this class (Jack Sawyer of Pickerington, Ohio), but it's also one of the frontrunners to add Tuimoloau. The 247Sports Crystal Ball gives the Buckeyes a 90 percent chance of landing Tuimoloau, who would be another huge addition to the current top recruiting class in the country.

Another possibility is that Tuimoloau stays in-state and attends Washington, which has given him offers to play both football and basketball, according to 247Sports.com's Brandon Huffman. Could he get that same opportunity at Ohio State, or is that an advantage the Huskies could have?

Regardless, Tuimoloau likely won't be able to turn down the opportunity to join a talented Buckeyes defense and have a great chance of reaching the College Football Playoff (possibly multiple times) during his college career. Expect Ohio State to continue its excellent efforts to add another 5-star recruit to a class that already has four.

Prediction: Tuimoloau commits to Ohio State

Caleb Williams, QB, Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.)

According to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.com, there might not be much of a surprise when 5-star quarterback Caleb Williams eventually announces his college decision.

"There isn't a source I talk to that believes Williams will play anywhere but Oklahoma when all is said and done," Wiltfong wrote.

Williams is the top quarterback in the 2021 class and the No. 4 overall recruit, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. A 6'2", 209-pound dual-threat QB, Williams could join a long list of signal-callers who have had success at Oklahoma, a group that includes recent Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

LSU could be another top option for Williams, and Maryland has an advantage when it comes to location. However, the Sooners will be too enticing of a choice for Williams, who should have success once he gets onto the field at Oklahoma in the years to come.

Prediction: Williams commits to Oklahoma

