Report: NBA COVID-19 Protocols, Return-to-Play Details Revealed Before Restart

The National Basketball Players Association approved the league's 22-team format to return to play on Friday, with all 28 representatives on the call voting in favor of the plan, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The NBPA also issued a statement:

"The Board of Player Representatives of the National Basketball Players Association has approved further negotiations with the NBA on a 22-team return to play scenario to restart the 2019-20 NBA season. Various details remain to be negotiated and the acceptance of the scenario would still require that all parties reach agreement on all issues relevant to resuming play."

Some of those details are already emerging as the NBA and NBPA work through a litany issues while planning to resume the 2019-20 season July 31 at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, just outside Orlando.

Charania noted the NBPA informed its members they should expect to undergo COVID-19 testing each night during the season, and those who test positive will need to quarantine for at least seven days.

Games will not be stopped if a player tests positive.

Players will also be allowed to bring their families to Florida after the first round, though all league-associated persons are required to remain on the Disney World campus, with no more than 1,600 people maximum.

Charania reported a few more details about what to expect, including:

" There could be crowd noise via NBA 2K video game sounds, but the NBA and NBPA is still discussing creative opportunities."

" Players are expected to return to full paychecks this summer, after taking a 25 percent reduction in May."

" There is a proposed 35-person travel party limit."

"There is an expected three-hour practice window for teams, with two courts and weight rooms in the convention center."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed families will not be allowed to join players until after the first round, adding that it is likely only three family members will be allowed at one time.

Friday's NBPA vote follows one by the NBA's board of governors, who approved the 22-team plan Thursday.