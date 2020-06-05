Report: NBA COVID-19 Protocols, Return-to-Play Details Revealed Before Restart

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 5, 2020

A sign marking the entrance to ESPN's Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World is seen Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. The NBA has told the National Basketball Players Association that it will present a 22-team plan for restarting the season at Disney. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

The National Basketball Players Association approved the league's 22-team format to return to play on Friday, with all 28 representatives on the call voting in favor of the plan, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The NBPA also issued a statement:   

"The Board of Player Representatives of the National Basketball Players Association has approved further negotiations with the NBA on a 22-team return to play scenario to restart the 2019-20 NBA season. Various details remain to be negotiated and the acceptance of the scenario would still require that all parties reach agreement on all issues relevant to resuming play."

Some of those details are already emerging as the NBA and NBPA work through a litany issues while planning to resume the 2019-20 season July 31 at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, just outside Orlando.

Charania noted the NBPA informed its members they should expect to undergo COVID-19 testing each night during the season, and those who test positive will need to quarantine for at least seven days. 

Games will not be stopped if a player tests positive. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Players will also be allowed to bring their families to Florida after the first round, though all league-associated persons are required to remain on the Disney World campus, with no more than 1,600 people maximum. 

Charania reported a few more details about what to expect, including:

  • "There could be crowd noise via NBA 2K video game sounds, but the NBA and NBPA is still discussing creative opportunities."
  • "Players are expected to return to full paychecks this summer, after taking a 25 percent reduction in May."
  • "There is a proposed 35-person travel party limit."
  • "There is an expected three-hour practice window for teams, with two courts and weight rooms in the convention center."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed families will not be allowed to join players until after the first round, adding that it is likely only three family members will be allowed at one time. 

Friday's NBPA vote follows one by the NBA's board of governors, who approved the 22-team plan Thursday. 

Related

    Michael Jordan Donating $100M

    MJ and Jordan Brand donating $100M over 10 years to organizations ensuring racial equality, social justice and education

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Michael Jordan Donating $100M

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NBPA Approves 22-Team Format

    All 28 player reps on the call approved the NBA's return-to-play format

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBPA Approves 22-Team Format

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    BBL Tourney Players to Wear Chips to Track Movement

    Germany's Basketball Bundesliga is asking players to wear tracking chips amid COVID-19 pandemic

    NBA logo
    NBA

    BBL Tourney Players to Wear Chips to Track Movement

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Athletes Speak Out on George Floyd's Killing

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Athletes Speak Out on George Floyd's Killing

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report