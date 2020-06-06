NASCAR at Atlanta 2020: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Drivers

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Brad Keselowski is in an ideal position to become the first back-to-back winner of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The driver of the No. 2 car is the defending champion of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, and he has reached Victory Lane in two of the last three years at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Keselowski is also the only competitor to win multiple races since the NASCAR season resumed May 17.

The top competition for the Team Penske driver should be points leader Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott, who has had one of the best cars over the last five events.

NASCAR at Atlanta Information

Date: Sunday, June 7

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: FoxSports.com or Fox Sports app

Starting Lineup

Odds

Kevin Harvick (+500; bet $100 to win $500)

Chase Elliott (+600)

Kyle Busch (+600)

Brad Keselowski (+700)

Alex Bowman (+700)

Joey Logano (+800)

Martin Truex Jr. (+800)

Denny Hamlin (+1000)

Odds via Caesars Palace

Preview

Even though he is not the odds-on favorite, Keselowski has to be considered as the pick to win this event.

The No. 2 car found Victory Lane at the Coca-Cola 600 and Supermarket Heroes 500, and it is placed in a favorable position on the starting grid.

Keselowski was drawn into the No. 6 starting position, while Elliott nabbed the pole in a draw that determined the first 12 positions off the top 12 teams in owner points.

The same format was followed to fill out positions No. 13-24 and No. 25-36, while the final four spots on the starting grid went to non-chartered NASCAR teams.

Elliott will not relinquish the top spot easily, as he has been near, or at, the lead for most of the last five races.

Unfortunately, the final results have not reflected that, as the No. 9 car was involved in two late-race accidents and dropped down the field after a failed pit-stop decision during the Coca-Cola 600.

It would not come as a surprise to see Elliott and Keselowski batting for the lead for most of the race, with Harvick likely in the mix once he moves up from the No. 9 starting spot.

Harvick has been the most consistent driver in the Cup Series with eight top 10 finishes and an 11th-place result from Bristol.

Harvick is one of five active drivers with wins at Atlanta in the last decade. Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson are the only ones with multiple victories.

Johnson, who is retiring at the end of the season, is one of a few competitors with longer odds that could be worth a bet.

The No. 48 car driver is coming off a third-place finish and has a trio top 12 placings in the last five events.

Ryan Blaney should be considered as a sleeper to take the checkered flag. Before he wrecked and finished last at Bristol, he earned two consecutive third-place finishes and placed in the top five on 11 occasions in 2019.

If you are looking for a long shot, Austin Dillon is at +7500. The No. 3 car driver has improved his finish in each of the last three races and starts in the top half of the grid in 16th.

Statistics obtained from NASCAR.com

