Ex-NBA Star Joe Johnson Joining Overseas Elite for The Basketball Tournament

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 5, 2020

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Joe Johnson, right, drives on Chicago Bulls shooting guard Keith Bogans during Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series Wednesday, May 4, 2011, in Chicago. The Bulls won 86-73. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Former NBA All-Star guard Joe Johnson announced Friday he's joined Overseas Elite for The Basketball Tournament in 2020.

Jake Pavorsky, the event's director of player personnel and public relations, confirmed the news:

The Basketball Tournament announced in May it would move forward with its 2020 edition despite the coronavirus pandemic by changing the format from a 64-team event to a 24-team tourney starting in July:

Overseas Elite won four consecutive championships from 2015 through 2018. They were dethroned in last year's semifinals by Carmen's Crew, the eventual 2019 champions.

The tournament features non-professional teams from around the world and typically awards a winner-take-all $2 million top prize. Founder Jon Mugar told ESPN's Myron Medcalf this year's prize pool hasn't been determined.

Johnson earned seven All-Star selections across a 17-year NBA career. He played for the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets. He most recently played for the Triplets in the BIG3 basketball league, winning the 2019 title.

His arrival figures to make the previously dynastic Overseas Elite the favorite in this year's tournament.

