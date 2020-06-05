Cowboys Release Video Statement Promoting Equality After George Floyd Killing

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 5, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have released a video statement promoting equality in the wake of the George Floyd killing.  

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are among the members of the Cowboys organization in the video:

The Cowboys' video statement comes after multiple NFL players, including Elliott, appeared in a video demanding the league to condemn racism and support its black players:

Per the team's official website, Friday's video will be the first in a series that will educate the organization and its players "on the magnitude of the systemic problem of racism and to offer avenues of finding the best ways to effect change."

Athletes from all sports have spoken out about systemic racism and police brutality following Floyd's killing on May 25 after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck during an arrest for nearly nine minutes despite Floyd telling him he couldn't breathe. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    How Cowboys Can Become Contenders in 2020

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    How Cowboys Can Become Contenders in 2020

    Patrik Walker
    via CBSSports.com

    Cowboys Staff Report to the Star for First Time Since March

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Cowboys Staff Report to the Star for First Time Since March

    Kevin Brady
    via Inside The Star

    Jaguars Lead Protest March

    Jacksonville players lead organization-wide march from TIAA Bank Field to the police station 📸

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jaguars Lead Protest March

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Matt Ryan Donating $500K

    Falcons QB announces donation to aid Atlanta’s black community

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Matt Ryan Donating $500K

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report