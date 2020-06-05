Cowboys Release Video Statement Promoting Equality After George Floyd Killing

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have released a video statement promoting equality in the wake of the George Floyd killing.

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are among the members of the Cowboys organization in the video:

The Cowboys' video statement comes after multiple NFL players, including Elliott, appeared in a video demanding the league to condemn racism and support its black players:

Per the team's official website, Friday's video will be the first in a series that will educate the organization and its players "on the magnitude of the systemic problem of racism and to offer avenues of finding the best ways to effect change."

Athletes from all sports have spoken out about systemic racism and police brutality following Floyd's killing on May 25 after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck during an arrest for nearly nine minutes despite Floyd telling him he couldn't breathe.