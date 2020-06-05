Report: OK State Commit Cade Cunningham Rejected 'Lucrative' G League Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 5, 2020

Montverde Academy's Cade Cunningham #1 shoots a free throw against IMG Academy during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Springfield, MA. Montverde won the game. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Cade Cunningham, one of the top 2020 basketball recruits who has already committed to Oklahoma State, has reportedly turned down an offer from the NBA G League. 

Per Jeff Goodman of Stadium, the "lucrative" offer Cunningham rejected to join the G League Select Team was believed to be in the same range of what Jalen Green received. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    NCAA Hits OK State with Level-1 Violation

    Oklahoma State men's basketball gets one-year postseason ban, 3 reduced scholarships and more from 2017 FBI probe

    Oklahoma State Basketball logo
    Oklahoma State Basketball

    NCAA Hits OK State with Level-1 Violation

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Former Texas State Players Allege HC Made Racist Remarks

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Former Texas State Players Allege HC Made Racist Remarks

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Draft Prospects' Deadline

    NCAA says prospects have until Aug. 3 to withdraw from the NBA draft

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    NBA Draft Prospects' Deadline

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Mike Boynton on Drew Brees, Voting and What He is Telling His Team

    Oklahoma State Basketball logo
    Oklahoma State Basketball

    Mike Boynton on Drew Brees, Voting and What He is Telling His Team

    Marshall Scott
    via Pistols Firing