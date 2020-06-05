Report: OK State Commit Cade Cunningham Rejected 'Lucrative' G League Contract

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Cade Cunningham, one of the top 2020 basketball recruits who has already committed to Oklahoma State, has reportedly turned down an offer from the NBA G League.

Per Jeff Goodman of Stadium, the "lucrative" offer Cunningham rejected to join the G League Select Team was believed to be in the same range of what Jalen Green received.

