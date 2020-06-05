Former UFC Fighter Wanderlei Silva Injured After Being Hit by Car on His Bike

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Former UFC star Wanderlei Silva suffered multiple injuries after getting hit by a car while riding his bike in Curitiba, Brazil, on Wednesday night.

Silva told Tribuna (h/t Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting) that he suffered a fractured right foot and abrasions on his face.

Silva added: "I could even have died if I wasn't wearing a helmet. People have to be more careful in traffic. It's hard to ride bikes in Curitiba."

