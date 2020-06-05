Former UFC Fighter Wanderlei Silva Injured After Being Hit by Car on His Bike

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 5, 2020

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 26: Wanderlei Silva attends the Bellator-DAZN announcement press conference on June 26, 2018 at Viacom in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Bellator MMA)
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Former UFC star Wanderlei Silva suffered multiple injuries after getting hit by a car while riding his bike in Curitiba, Brazil, on Wednesday night.

Silva told Tribuna (h/t Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting) that he suffered a fractured right foot and abrasions on his face.

Silva added: "I could even have died if I wasn't wearing a helmet. People have to be more careful in traffic. It's hard to ride bikes in Curitiba."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

