2020 NBA 2K League Results: Nets Gaming Continues Climb Up Standings

Week 5 of the NBA 2K League rolled on Thursday night with a pair of thrilling three-game series starting to provide a bit more separation in the standings.

NetsGC earned a 2-1 victory over Celtics Crossover Gaming to move to 3-1 on the year after dropping their first series of the season. Brooklyn is now tied for sixth place with Jazz Gaming but still three games back of first-place Raptors GC.

Here's how the rest of the action turned out Thursday.

Results

NetsGC def. Celtics Crossover Gaming: 67-63, 64-76, 60-55

Grizz Gaming def. Pistons GT: 51-62, 79-75, 65-64

Magic Gaming vs. 76ers GC: Postponed

Warriors Gaming Squad vs. Hawks Talon GC: Postponed

Recap

Game 1 between Brooklyn and Boston produced a tight point guard battle between the Nets' Choc (40 points, seven assists, three steals) and the Celtics' oFAB (34 points, nine assists, one steal) with both attempting more than 22 shots in the matchup.

After Brooklyn picked up the four-point win, oFAB came back in Game 2 with a 41-point effort himself while holding Choc to 27 points and 10 assists to even the series.

Game 3 saw the two go shot-for-shot yet again as Choc dropped 30 points while oFAB ended with just 28.

Celtics Crossover (0-5) remains just one of two teams without a series win this season, joining 76ers GC (0-6) at the bottom of the standings.

Only a few spots ahead, Pistons GT (1-8) continue to slump after a brutal loss to Grizz Gaming on Thursday.

After winning Game 1 decisively, thanks to 32 points from DevGoss, Memphis stormed back to take Game 2 with Vandi posting 47 points on 18-of-26 shooting from the field.

Vandi received a bit more help in Game 3, where three Grizz starters finished in double figures scoring and guard AuthenticAfrican went 7-of-9 from the floor. Despite having four players score more than 10 points, Detroit couldn't keep pace and is forced to sort through another lost opportunity.

Week 5 continues Friday with NetsGC back in action against Raptors Uprising GC in what will be a measuring-stick game for Brooklyn against one of the top teams in the league.