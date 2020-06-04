Report: WNBA Proposing 22-Game Regular Season at IMG Academy in Florida

Rich Kessler/Getty Images

The WNBA is reportedly considering a 22-game regular season that would begin in late July, according to ESPN's Mechelle Voepel.

Games would be held at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, starting July 24, with the playoffs ending in October. Players have yet to agree to the proposal, per Voepel.

