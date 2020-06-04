Report: WNBA Proposing 22-Game Regular Season at IMG Academy in Florida

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 5, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC -  OCTOBER 10: The opening tip-off between LaToya Sanders #30 of the Washington Mystics and Jonquel Jones #35 of the Connecticut Sun during Game Five of the 2019 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2019 at St Elizabeths East Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Rich Kessler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rich Kessler/Getty Images

The WNBA is reportedly considering a 22-game regular season that would begin in late July, according to ESPN's Mechelle Voepel.  

Games would be held at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, starting July 24, with the playoffs ending in October. Players have yet to agree to the proposal, per Voepel. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Lynx's Maya Moore on Comments by Drew Brees

    WNBA logo
    WNBA

    Lynx's Maya Moore on Comments by Drew Brees

    Kent Youngblood
    via Star Tribune

    Gordon Hayward, Rory McIlroy, More Race in Charity Peloton All-Star Ride

    WNBA logo
    WNBA

    Gordon Hayward, Rory McIlroy, More Race in Charity Peloton All-Star Ride

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Get Your Natasha Cloud 'Guaranteed' T-Shirt 🔥🛒

    WNBA logo
    WNBA

    Get Your Natasha Cloud 'Guaranteed' T-Shirt 🔥🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    WNBA: 'The Time for Change Is Now' Amid Protests in Minnesota, Kentucky

    WNBA logo
    WNBA

    WNBA: 'The Time for Change Is Now' Amid Protests in Minnesota, Kentucky

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report