Purdue President: Teams Will Have to 'Shut It Down' If There's COVID-19 Outbreak

The U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee held a video conference hearing Thursday titled "COVID-19: Going Back to College Safely" with representatives from several universities.

Purdue president Mitch Daniels stated his athletic program would "shut it down" if the coronavirus began spreading through one of the Boilermakers teams, in response to the following question from Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy:

USA Today's Steve Berkowitz reached out to Daniels for further comment and received a response from Purdue spokesman Tim Doty:

"Like other universities, we do not yet have firm answers about the return of college athletics and the scenarios that may impede competition. What we do know is that we will prioritize safety and will follow the guidance of the Big Ten, NCAA and our medical advisory team to do our part to protect student-athletes, coaches, employees and fans."

The NCAA's Division I Council ruled May 20 to let voluntary basketball and football on-campus activities resume June 1. However, there is uncertainty among Big Ten programs as to when student-athletes will be permitted to work out on campus.

The 2020 college football season is scheduled to begin Aug. 29, and Daniels relayed Thursday that Purdue's plan is to allow no more than 25 percent of fans into its 57,000-seat Ross-Ade Stadium.