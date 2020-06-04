Lakers' LeBron James Rebukes 'Shut Up and Dribble' in Instagram Video

Getty Images/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James released a video Thursday detailing why he would never "stick to sports" or "shut up and dribble."

The video, posted on Instagram, can also be seen below:

James wrote on Instagram: "You thought I would (zipper-face emoji)?? Yeah oook. I'm louder than EVER #blacklivesmatter."

The post comes at a time when protests have broken out around the United States and the world against systemic racism and police brutality.

It also came in the wake of Drew Brees saying during an interview on Yahoo Finance Wednesday that he would never "agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country" when he was asked how the NFL should handle the possibility of players kneeling during the national anthem in homage to Colin Kaepernick's 2016 protest.

James was one of many around the sporting world to speak out against Brees's remarks.

Brees apologized Thursday morning for his comments, but not before Fox News' Laura Ingraham—who publicly told James and Kevin Durant to "shut up and dribble" in 2018 after they were critical of Donald Trump—came to the New Orleans Saints quarterback's defense and said he was allowed to have an opinion.

James called out that double standard on Twitter:

James and other athletes are using their platforms and voices more than ever to help enact meaningful social change.