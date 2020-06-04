Tom Brady, Saints Reportedly Had 'Serious' Mutual Interest If Drew Brees Retired

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 4, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gestures to a teammate before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass. A highlight of the opening weekend of the NFL season will have Brady's regular-season debut with Tampa Bay against Drew Brees at New Orleans on Sept. 13 â€” the first matchup of 40-plus quarterbacks in NFL history. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints reportedly had a good chance to sign Tom Brady if Drew Brees had retired after last season. 

Per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, Brady was watching the Saints' situation with Brees "closely," and both sides would have had "serious" mutual interest if Brees walked away. 

            

