Bears' Allen Robinson Says He's Not Concerned About Contract Extension Rumors

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2020

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) celebrates against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Images/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson said Wednesday he's not concerned with the state of extension talks as he heads into the final season of his three-year, $42 million contract

Robinson, who'd become an unrestricted free agent next offseason if no deal is reached, discussed the situation on a conference call.

"If something gets done, something gets done," he told reporters. "But at the end of the day that's left up to the Bears and my agent. But for me personally, to be quite honest, I don't really concern myself with that too much. I'm just looking forward to this 2020 season. I'm definitely excited for it. I'm definitely ready to get going. Whatever happens, happens."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    10 Surprising Stats from the 1985 Bears Super Bowl Season

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    10 Surprising Stats from the 1985 Bears Super Bowl Season

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Cody Whitehair Is the Bears Most Underrated Player

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    Cody Whitehair Is the Bears Most Underrated Player

    Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
    via Windy City Gridiron

    Packers Are Set Up for a Big Step Back 😬

    Why last season's NFC runner-ups could fall back down to Earth in 2020 👉

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Packers Are Set Up for a Big Step Back 😬

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Players Set to Make a Big Impact on New Teams

    Nine players who can make a significant difference

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Players Set to Make a Big Impact on New Teams

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report