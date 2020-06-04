Bears' Allen Robinson Says He's Not Concerned About Contract Extension Rumors

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson said Wednesday he's not concerned with the state of extension talks as he heads into the final season of his three-year, $42 million contract.

Robinson, who'd become an unrestricted free agent next offseason if no deal is reached, discussed the situation on a conference call.

"If something gets done, something gets done," he told reporters. "But at the end of the day that's left up to the Bears and my agent. But for me personally, to be quite honest, I don't really concern myself with that too much. I'm just looking forward to this 2020 season. I'm definitely excited for it. I'm definitely ready to get going. Whatever happens, happens."

