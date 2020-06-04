NBA Draft 2020: Latest Predictions for Tyrese Haliburton, Top Sleeper Prospects

Matthew Putney/Associated Press

All college and international players want to be selected as high as possible in the NBA draft, but just because someone isn't picked early doesn't mean they can't go on to become a star in the league, or even one of the greatest of all time.

So, while players such as Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball are viewed as top prospects in 2020, there are players who will be selected later who could end up becoming successful at the NBA level.

Here are predictions for where several of the top sleeper prospects in this year's draft class will land.

Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

It's possible that four point guards will be selected within the first 10 picks of this year's draft. And with Ball, Killian Hayes and Cole Anthony likely leading that group, it may be possible to overlook Tyrese Haliburton.

Haliburton spent two seasons at Iowa State and greatly improved his NBA draft stock in his sophomore year. He had a breakout season for the Cyclones, averaging 15.2 points, 6.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals over 22 games, all of which were improvements from his freshman year.

"Has one of the highest basketball IQs of any player in the draft," ESPN's Mike Schmitz wrote. "Creative passer who empowers teammates with outlet passes and makes the game easy with the tremendous vision in pick-and-roll. Size, length and feel make him a factor on the glass, getting in passing lanes and even blocking shots on occasion."

The Phoenix Suns may be in position to draft Haliburton, and they could use a franchise point guard to pair with Devin Booker in the backcourt. Ricky Rubio likely isn't their long-term answer at the position, so selecting the 20-year-old could provide them a boost for the future.

Prediction: Haliburton goes near bottom of top 10 to Suns

Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

If Aaron Nesmith hadn't been limited to 14 games in his second and final season at Vanderbilt, it's possible he'd be getting even more draft hype. However, his sophomore campaign with the Commodores was cut short due to a right foot injury.

Still, the 20-year-old was impressive over those 14 contests, averaging 23 points per game on impressive shooting numbers (51.2 percent from the field, 52.2 percent on 3-pointers and 82.5 percent at the free-throw line). And that's why he's going to be drafted in the first round, potentially even near the end of the lottery picks.

One potential fit for Nesmith could be the Utah Jazz, who could be picking not long after the teams with lottery selections. If they keep both Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert for the long term, Nesmith would be a solid complementary player to help them be among the best teams in the Western Conference.

Plus, Nesmith could start in a bench role and learn from veteran wing player Joe Ingles. It could provide a nice mix of experience and youth for the Jazz, and the youngster's efficient shooting is an asset that should help any team.

Prediction: Nesmith goes after lottery picks to Jazz

Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

Kira Lewis Jr. is a point guard who could fall a bit because of the wealth of first-round talent at the position in this draft class. If that happens, then a team near the end of Round 1 could be getting a steal, because the former Alabama standout has a lot of potential.

In his second and final season with the Crimson Tide, he showed great improvement, averaging 18.5 points, 5.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 31 games. While he was a solid player during his freshman year, this past season showed he is worthy of being a first-round draft pick.

"The track record of guys this young to be this good is extremely strong at the next level," The Athletic's Sam Vecenie wrote of the 19-year-old. "And on the scouting side, Lewis made strides this year in the way that he diagnoses defenses in the half court and chooses to attack."

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that should capitalize if Lewis is available when they pick later in the opening round, as he would be a franchise point guard for them to build around for years to come.

And if it's looking like he may get drafted before then, perhaps they should consider moving up for a player who could benefit from working with stars such as LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Prediction: Lewis goes near end of first round to Lakers