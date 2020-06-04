2020 NBA 2K League Results: Kings Continue Strong Season, Lakers Get 1st Win

Michelle Farsi/Getty Images

Another night, another slate of NBA 2K League games in the books. Wednesday's action included some big-time performances and one three-game showdown.

Below, we'll review the scores, updated records, top performances and highlights from a fun night of digital basketball.

Scores and Updated Records

NetsGC (2-1) def. Heat Check Gaming (1-5): 75-65, 68-65

Cavs Legion GC (3-4) def. Pistons GT (1-4): 62-47, 64-60

Lakers Gaming (1-8) def. Celtics Crossover Gaming (1-3): 80-48, 75-67

Kings Guard Gaming (5-2) def. Blazer5 Gaming (4-2): 69-63, 63-74, 74-57

Recap

NetsGC picked up their second win of the season Wednesday night, led by a strong showing from Choc, who scored 27 points in Game 1 and added 22 points and 15 assists in Game 2. Shuttles added two double-doubles for the Nets (11 points, 19 boards in Game 1, 20 points and 15 boards in Game 2) in the sweep.

Strainer led the way for Cavs Legion GC in the other game in the opening slot, putting up 25 points in Game 1 and an impressive 40 points in Game 2.

His stroke was pure Wednesday night:

Lakers Gaming picked up their first win of the season, smashing Celtics Crossover Gaming in Game 1 behind SAV's 44 points.

Dweq came up big in Game 2 with a 22-point, 16-rebound double-double.

In the final matchup of the evening (and the only one that required all three games), Kings Guard Gaming picked up their fifth win of the season.

Bash was the hero, scoring 31 points in the decisive Game 3.