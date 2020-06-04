2020 NBA 2K League Results: Kings Continue Strong Season, Lakers Get 1st Win

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2020

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY - MAY 16: YUSUF_SCARBS of Kings Guard Gaming walks onto the stage before the game against Bucks Gaming during Week 5 of the NBA 2K League regular season on May 16, 2019 at the NBA 2K Studio in Long Island City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Michelle Farsi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Michelle Farsi/Getty Images

Another night, another slate of NBA 2K League games in the books. Wednesday's action included some big-time performances and one three-game showdown.

Below, we'll review the scores, updated records, top performances and highlights from a fun night of digital basketball.

                

Scores and Updated Records

NetsGC (2-1) def. Heat Check Gaming (1-5): 75-65, 68-65

Cavs Legion GC (3-4) def. Pistons GT (1-4): 62-47, 64-60

Lakers Gaming (1-8) def. Celtics Crossover Gaming (1-3): 80-48, 75-67

Kings Guard Gaming (5-2) def. Blazer5 Gaming (4-2): 69-63, 63-74, 74-57

                                   

Recap

NetsGC picked up their second win of the season Wednesday night, led by a strong showing from Choc, who scored 27 points in Game 1 and added 22 points and 15 assists in Game 2. Shuttles added two double-doubles for the Nets (11 points, 19 boards in Game 1, 20 points and 15 boards in Game 2) in the sweep.

Video Play Button

Strainer led the way for Cavs Legion GC in the other game in the opening slot, putting up 25 points in Game 1 and an impressive 40 points in Game 2.

His stroke was pure Wednesday night:

Lakers Gaming picked up their first win of the season, smashing Celtics Crossover Gaming in Game 1 behind SAV's 44 points.

Dweq came up big in Game 2 with a 22-point, 16-rebound double-double.

In the final matchup of the evening (and the only one that required all three games), Kings Guard Gaming picked up their fifth win of the season.

Bash was the hero, scoring 31 points in the decisive Game 3.

Related

    Black Lives Matter to Us

    Here are some links so you can get involved ➡️

    Video Games logo
    Video Games

    Black Lives Matter to Us

    Google
    via Google

    Ria Leads Jazz to Win in 2K League

    Video Games logo
    Video Games

    Ria Leads Jazz to Win in 2K League

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    EA Delays Madden 21 Reveal Amid Protests

    May reveal details at EA Play 2020

    Video Games logo
    Video Games

    EA Delays Madden 21 Reveal Amid Protests

    Eddie Makuch
    via GameSpot

    Apex Legends Global Series: NRG Takes Home Win

    Video Games logo
    Video Games

    Apex Legends Global Series: NRG Takes Home Win

    Theo Salaun
    via Bleacher Report