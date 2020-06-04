UFC 250 Predictions: Bleacher Report Staff Main Card Picks

3 of 5

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

Scott Harris

I can't be the only person who thinks of golf when I see the word "Sandhagen." In competition, the streaking bantamweight has won all five of his UFC contests, with a game that's more three wood than sand wedge. Sterling's a strong a grappler as he's ever been, and his hands have come a long way. This will be a close fight. But Sandhagen, his proven toughness and his punishing all-around game will win the day and keep the streak going. A serious new contender incoming.



Sandhagen via unanimous decision.



Tom Taylor

This is a great fight. A really great fight. Both guys are fantastic grapplers. Both guys have solid standup. Both guys are young and healthy and at the tops of their games. When forced to pick a winner, though, I can't shake the feeling that Sandhagen will be a few steps ahead in the Octagon. A little quicker, a little slicker. I'm not expecting a blowout, but I think he'll be the more aggressive, creative fighter on the feet and on the mat, and capture a close decision win. If he succeeds, there will be no denying him a bantamweight title shot.



Sandhagen via decision.



Lyle Fitzsimmons

If the main event isn’t as compelling as I’m thinking it will, this may end up being the fight that generates the most Sunday morning discussion. Both men are impressive specimens with difficult styles and their melding is unique and compelling. The simplest contrast suggests that Sterling will control the action so long as it’s on the ground and Sandhagen will have an edge if it stays upright. It may not be quite that elementary, but I do see Sandhagen’s edges as more decisive here.

Sandhagen via split decision.

Kelsey McCarson

To me, this is the most intriguing fight on the card. Both fighters are top contenders in the division and both enter the fight having a legitimate case to be part of the UFC's plans to fill the 135-pound title vacancy. While Sanhagen has been on a serious tear as of late, I like Sterling to score the win on the cards in a very close fight.

Sterling via split-decision.