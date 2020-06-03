Glen Davis Joins Nate Robinson's Team Holdat for The Basketball Tournament

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 3, 2020

FILE - In this April 4, 2015, file photo, Los Angeles Clippers forward Glen Davis warms up before facing the Denver Nuggets in an NBA basketball game, in Denver. Former NBA player Glen “Big Baby” Davis has agreed to pay $15,000 to avoid jail time on drug charges. News outlets report the forward had faced up to five years in jail. He was arrested at a Maryland hotel with 126 grams (4 ounces) of marijuana and a briefcase containing $92,000 last February, and indicted on seven counts of drug possession and distribution. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Glen Davis has joined Nate Robinson's Team Holdat for The Basketball Tournament this year, the event announced Wednesday.

Robinson and Davis were teammates on the Boston Celtics from 2010-11 and were briefly with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2015.

The $2 million Basketball Tournament typically features 64 teams in a single-elimination format, with games spread across the United States. However, TBT will feature only 24 teams in 2020 playing in a single location because of safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. No fans will be allowed to attend. 

TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar said:

"After reviewing all available science and data, working with experts, and receiving support from our partners, we've devised a plan we are confident protects the health and safety of our participants and staff to the greatest extent possible. At the forefront is our single-elimination format, ability to test and quarantine the field and keep teams separate at all times. We look forward to hosting an incredible group of teams and crowning a champion this summer."

The 24-team field will be formally announced later this month. No qualifying tournaments will take place. 

The event will take place over the course of 10 days, and all players will be quarantined for the length of the tournament.

Davis is currently a member of the Power in the BIG3.

Video Play Button

Related

    Sherman on Talking with Teammates About Racism

    Richard Sherman tells B/R how NFL locker rooms can allow for real conversations about race without 'stereotypes of society'

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Sherman on Talking with Teammates About Racism

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    New Details on NBA's Return

    ◾️ Woj: Eight regular-season games for seeding ◾️ Shams reveals how a potential play-in tournament would work

    Featured logo
    Featured

    New Details on NBA's Return

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Athletes Speak Out on George Floyd's Killing

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Athletes Speak Out on George Floyd's Killing

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Terrell Owens Calls Out Broncos HC

    T.O. rips Broncos HC’s claim he doesn’t see racism in the NFL: ‘What does he think that was against @Kaepernick7?’

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Terrell Owens Calls Out Broncos HC

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report