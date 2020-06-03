Glen Davis Joins Nate Robinson's Team Holdat for The Basketball Tournament

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Glen Davis has joined Nate Robinson's Team Holdat for The Basketball Tournament this year, the event announced Wednesday.

Robinson and Davis were teammates on the Boston Celtics from 2010-11 and were briefly with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2015.

The $2 million Basketball Tournament typically features 64 teams in a single-elimination format, with games spread across the United States. However, TBT will feature only 24 teams in 2020 playing in a single location because of safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. No fans will be allowed to attend.

TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar said:

"After reviewing all available science and data, working with experts, and receiving support from our partners, we've devised a plan we are confident protects the health and safety of our participants and staff to the greatest extent possible. At the forefront is our single-elimination format, ability to test and quarantine the field and keep teams separate at all times. We look forward to hosting an incredible group of teams and crowning a champion this summer."

The 24-team field will be formally announced later this month. No qualifying tournaments will take place.

The event will take place over the course of 10 days, and all players will be quarantined for the length of the tournament.

Davis is currently a member of the Power in the BIG3.